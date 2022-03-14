Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

