InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

INPOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of InPost stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. InPost has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.