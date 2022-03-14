Insider Buying: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Purchases 14,500 Shares of Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,648.58).

LON QLT traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 138.75 ($1.82). 5,140,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,562. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.68. Quilter plc has a 52 week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 1.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

