Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. 2,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
