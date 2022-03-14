Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,674,745 shares in the company, valued at C$139,903,149.75.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.46. 645,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,961. The company has a market cap of C$727.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

