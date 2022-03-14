Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells 2,339 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,252. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Criteo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

