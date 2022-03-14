Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,599.78.
Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 523,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,859. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
