Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 19,094 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $255,095.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

PARR opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

