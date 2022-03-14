Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $731,765.85 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75.

On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $1,049,743.80.

Shares of QS stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

