Insider Selling: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Sells 44,782 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $452,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

