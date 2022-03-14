InterRent REIT Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.
InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
