InterRent REIT Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

