Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

