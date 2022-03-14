Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

