Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.80

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.