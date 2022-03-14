Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.80

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

