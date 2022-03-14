Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

PXI stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.71. 1,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,867. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.