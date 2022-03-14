Invesco Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 93,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

