Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $18,186,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,486,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

