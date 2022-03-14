Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,381 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.15 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

