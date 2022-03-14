Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,577 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Covenant Logistics Group (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.