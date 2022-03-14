Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYMD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MYMD stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.
