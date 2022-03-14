Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.24

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 69626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

