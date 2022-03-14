Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.20

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 4343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
