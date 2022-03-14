Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 728,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISEM opened at $24.18 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

