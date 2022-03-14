Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.89.

