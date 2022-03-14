Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $12.08 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

