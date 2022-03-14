Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

