Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Acquires £9,500 in Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,447.59).

Shares of Iofina stock opened at GBX 19.13 ($0.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Iofina plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

