Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Acquires £9,500 in Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,447.59).
Shares of Iofina stock opened at GBX 19.13 ($0.25) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Iofina plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
