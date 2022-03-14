Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Edward Baker-Greene Sells 6,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRM opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.