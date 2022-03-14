iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.80

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.80 and last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,989 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.