iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.80

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.80 and last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.