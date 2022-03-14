iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

