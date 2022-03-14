iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,375 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $83.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

