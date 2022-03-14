iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,044,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MBB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.56. 85,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,956. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.37 and a one year high of $108.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.88.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.