iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

