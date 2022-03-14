iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after purchasing an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 147,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.