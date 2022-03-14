iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $17.89. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 7,293 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,801,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,610,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

