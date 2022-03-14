iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $93.08 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.