Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Jabil has set its Q2 guidance at $1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.55 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. Jabil has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,613. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.