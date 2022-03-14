Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

JKHY traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.31. 15,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 82,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

