Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $15.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.65. The stock had a trading volume of 78,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,506. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.26.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total value of $2,634,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,995 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

