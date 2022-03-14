Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.52. 248,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.