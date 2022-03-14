Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.53. The stock had a trading volume of 755,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.