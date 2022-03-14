Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $189.87. 1,158,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,309,105. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.63. The company has a market capitalization of $516.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.