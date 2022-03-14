Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Olin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $50.93. 61,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,004. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

