JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at $929,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKK stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.33. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.