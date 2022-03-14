James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of James River Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.12%.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.