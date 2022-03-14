Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 51.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $835,314. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

