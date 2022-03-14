Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 524,973 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) by 3,458.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,973 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UROY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 527.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROY opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 261.28, a quick ratio of 162.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 million and a PE ratio of -228.50. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

