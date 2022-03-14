Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 31.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilray by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.19 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

