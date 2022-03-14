Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 92,704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

