Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 588,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 139,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

